TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced he will be stepping down in July.

In a letter of resignation sent Thursday, Davis said his decision comes with “a conflicted heart” after serving the community for the last 39 months.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make as our work in HCPS in not done,” Davis said. “With this said, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides.”

The superintendent will officially step down from his position effective July 14, 2023.

Davis said he stands prepared to assist in recruiting and selecting the next Hillsborough County superintendent to “Accelerate Hillsborough” and ensure a seamless transition for staff, students, and parents.

“I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th Largest School District in the nation,” Davis said. “During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board to establish systems and processes that have obtained historic improvements in every facet of our organization.”

During his time with the district, Davis helped lead HCPS through a global pandemic, improve HCPS’s academic ranking from 35th in the state of Florida to 19th, obtain HCPS’s highest graduation rate of 89.2%, decrease the number of historically underperforming “D” and “F” schools from 28 to 5, and more.

Davis added, “Without a doubt, Hillsborough County is the best place to live, learn, raise a family, and earn an outstanding education.”