HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An East Bay High School student was shot after school after a fight broke out between students and non-students, according to deputies.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, a group of people got together to fight near Big Bend Road and Waterset Boulevard in Apollo Beach.

During the fight, Hillsborough County deputies said one person pulled a gun and fired it, hitting a student “in a lower extremity.”

The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As of this report, deputies are still working to identify the suspect. They said the threat was limited to the group of people involved.

The sheriff’s office provided extra security at East Bay High on Friday.

No additional details were released.