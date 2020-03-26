Hillsborough County student receives first diploma of 2020 while battling bone cancer in Hospice

TAMPA (WFLA) – Richard Canales became the first Hillsborough County High School graduate of 2020 thanks to a kind gesture by Lennard High School and school district leaders.

Canales in 2018 was diagnosed with bone cancer but had always dreamed of being the first in his family to graduate high school.

Canales who is currently in Hospice care was greeted by district leaders, the Hillsborough County Superintendent, Lennard High School’s Principal, and WWE superstar Titus O’Neil who presented him with his diploma.

Congratulation Richard from all of us here at News Channel 8.