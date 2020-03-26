Hillsborough County student receives first diploma of 2020 while battling bone cancer in Hospice

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Richard Canales became the first Hillsborough County High School graduate of 2020 thanks to a kind gesture by Lennard High School and school district leaders.

Canales in 2018 was diagnosed with bone cancer but had always dreamed of being the first in his family to graduate high school.

Canales who is currently in Hospice care was greeted by district leaders, the Hillsborough County Superintendent, Lennard High School’s Principal, and WWE superstar Titus O’Neil who presented him with his diploma.

Congratulation Richard from all of us here at News Channel 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss