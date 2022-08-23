TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough High School student was arrested after he bought a gun to school in his backpack, the Tampa Police Department said.

Officers said a school resource officer was notified by a student that another student had a firearm on campus.

The officer went to the school’s gymnasium, located the student and took him to the office.

The student admitted that he had a gun, which was found in his backpack.

The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, police said.

Officers said that the student did not threaten anyone or make any threats with the gun.