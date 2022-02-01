Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to hold funeral procession for slain deputy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will hold a vehicle procession for Deputy Abigail Bieber to a private funeral service on Wednesday.

Bieber was murdered in St. Augustine by her boyfriend Detective Daniel Leyden who also worked for the sheriff’s office.

The motorcade will take Interstate 75 to Interstate 275 from St. Johns County to Hillsborough County, exiting at Bearss Avenue. The motorcade will then travel westbound on N Dale Mabry Highway to Ehrlich Road, turning onto Gunn Highway to pass the HCSO District III Office located at 7202 Gunn Highway where Deputy Bieber was assigned.

Members of the sheriff’s office will line the roadway to pay their respects, and members of the community are more than welcome to participate. The motorcade will travel from Gunn Highway to an undisclosed funeral home in Clearwater.

“Deputy Bieber is more than deserving of this honor, and we hope that by allowing both our Sheriff’s Office family and the community at large to pay their respects, it will provide some small sense of comfort in this tragedy,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “She will forever be remembered as a dedicated public servant.”

The public is advised to be aware of traffic delays along the route.