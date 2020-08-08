Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to debut cold case podcast

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new podcast dedicated to cold cases within the county.

“Unfinished Business” will focus on cases of missing people and unsolved homicides “dating back decades,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Episodes will include interviews with lead detectives, as well as relatives and friends of the victims.

“This is about justice for the families of these victims,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. “Too many of them have grown up without a parent, brother, sister or friend. They deserve answers, and we won’t stop until we are able to give them that.”

“Unfinished Business” will be available beginning Aug. 10 on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and the sheriff’s office website.

