TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered woman in Tampa after she left her residence on foot with no phone or money.

This missing woman has been identified as 23-year-old Danielle Durden.

Durden left her residence in the 3700 block of Ambermist Drive sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

According to officials, the 23-year-old is also diagnosed with schizophrenia, epilepsy and type II diabetes. Durden is also developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

She is described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 210 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall. Police say she was last seen with her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information on Durden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.