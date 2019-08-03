Live Now
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 2-year-old and mother

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a two-year-old boy and his mother.

Deputies are looking for 2-year-old Solomon Fair, he is 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Fair’s mother Jamie Atkins is known to have made threats against law enforcement.

Today CPID obtained a court-authorized “take into custody order” for Fair.

Anyone with information on the location of Fair or Atkins is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

