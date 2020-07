TAMPA (WFLA) – Sad news to report today as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says one of their police K9’s has passed away due to a heart attack.

K9 Fritz had been with the department since October 2018 and was just two-years-old.

K9 Fritz was a dual-purpose K9, trained in drug detection and criminal apprehension and along with his partner made numerous arrests for crimes including drugs, guns, burglaries, and robberies.

Thank you for your service Fritz.