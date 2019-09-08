Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office hosts blood drive for Dorian victims

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with OneBlood to host a blood drive to help Hurricane Dorian victims.
The blood drive will take place on Sept. 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In order to donate, head to the HCSO Freddie Solomon Annex building located at 1900 E. 9th Ave., in Tampa.
You can also pre-register for the donation event online.
For more information on the blood drive, visit the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or OneBlood’s website.
