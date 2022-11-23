TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the addition of eight electric vehicles, including the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E, to its fleet in a growing effort to reduce its exhaust emissions and adapt to “continuous technological developments.”

The sheriff’s office said two Mustang Mach-Es, four E-Transit Vans, and two F-150 Lightning trucks will be added to its fleet.

In a media release, HCSO said the Mustangs will be used in an administrative capacity while the E-transit vans are assigned to technicians in the Information Services Division. The two electric pick-up trucks will be assigned to the Facilities Management Bureau.

“One of the themes in our department is keeping up with the continuous technological developments,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a video message. “As electric vehicles evolve, we want to embrace the new technology and be good stewards of our environment. One way to do that is to find a place for the EVs within our fleet.

According to the sheriff’s office, the average price of the Mustang Mach-E is $47,200 each, the E-Transit vans have an average price of $54,400, and the F-150 Lighting is approximately $46,500.

Authorities noted that EV models offer significant savings when compared to fuel-powered alternatives. The EVs may also hold a higher resale value.

“The goal of adding Electric Vehicles to HCSO is to explore and evaluate the latest technology and how our team can use it to its full potential,” the sheriff’s office said. “The first electric vehicle arrived in October of 2021, and we are looking to add 20 vehicles in the 2022 fiscal year. We are hoping to meet our ultimate goal of 100 vehicles over the next five years.”