TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Thursday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that a detention deputy has been arrested after he was accused of selling “cannabis-laced perishables” to inmates.

Chronister said that on Monday, officials learned from a source that Terry Bradford Jr., 25, was bringing in pot brownies along with other contraband into the facility and was compensated by inmates through Cash App.

The sheriff stated that Bradford reported to work on Wednesday night with over a pound of the laced brownies.

Chronister added that investigators are still trying to determine how long the scheme has been going on and if any other employees were involved.

According to the sheriff, Bradford has received a “few thousand dollars” from selling the brownies.

“He pledged to uphold all that is good and just. His greed got the best of him,” Sheriff Chronister said. “Think about the danger this creates. It turns into gambling. It turns into violence.”

He then went on to say that there are strict regulations when entering the jail, but since some employees work 12-hour shifts and have dietary restrictions, they’re allowed to bring in their own food. Due to a tip, officials learned Bradford took advantage of the protocol.

According to the sheriff, Bradford is facing charges such as contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

The 25-year-old previously worked at the Florida Department of Corrections in Zephyrhills.

“Terry Bradford has lost his right to have a career in law enforcement. I will ensure that happens,” Sheriff Chronister stated. “I talked to our state attorney today, and we will make sure that he feels the full weight of the criminal justice system.”