Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says his department is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and like many jails nationwide the Orient Road Jail is on high alert.

With roughly 3,500 inmates in jail on any given day and with new inmates coming and going every day the sheriff’s office has a lot of people living in very close quarters to protect.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister is taking on crime and the coronavirus with jails often a hotbed for illness and infection. The sheriff’s office is bringing in professionals to disinfect all facilities.

“We’re being extremely proactive to make sure we’re keeping those people we are responsible for safe,” Chad Chronister said.

Last week, both the Orient Road Jail and Falkenburg Road Jail began screening new inmates for travel history and flagging anyone with flu-like symptoms. So far only one inmate has been isolated with detention staff later learning the inmate made it up.

“We’ve ordered a large amount of masks and gowns and gloves put up additional hand sanitizers,” Chronister said.

Keeping the department’s roughly 4,000 employees safe is also a priority to ensure public safety, and if the situation grows far more severe the sheriff says his team is prepared to enforce any quarantine orders, from the state.

“I sure pray each and every day like many of you that it doesn’t come to that,” Chronister said.

Some jails and prisons across the country are scaling back visitations whether it be personal visits or attorney visits to keep the virus out. But Hillsborough county is not considering that at this point in time.