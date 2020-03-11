Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says his department is taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and like many jails nationwide the Orient Road Jail is on high alert.

With roughly 3,500 inmates in jail on any given day and with new inmates coming and going every day the sheriff’s office has a lot of people living in very close quarters to protect.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister is taking on crime and the coronavirus with jails often a hotbed for illness and infection. The sheriff’s office is bringing in professionals to disinfect all facilities.

“We’re being extremely proactive to make sure we’re keeping those people we are responsible for safe,” Chad Chronister said.

Last week, both the Orient Road Jail and Falkenburg Road Jail began screening new inmates for travel history and flagging anyone with flu-like symptoms. So far only one inmate has been isolated with detention staff later learning the inmate made it up.

“We’ve ordered a large amount of masks and gowns and gloves put up additional hand sanitizers,” Chronister said.

Keeping the department’s roughly 4,000 employees safe is also a priority to ensure public safety, and if the situation grows far more severe the sheriff says his team is prepared to enforce any quarantine orders, from the state.

“I sure pray each and every day like many of you that it doesn’t come to that,” Chronister said.

Some jails and prisons across the country are scaling back visitations whether it be personal visits or attorney visits to keep the virus out. But Hillsborough county is not considering that at this point in time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail"

gym combats coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "gym combats coronavirus"

Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now"

COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 fact vs. fiction recap"

Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay increases efforts to disinfect terminals amid coronavirus concerns"

Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeff Scoff on the first USF football practice of the spring"

Florida colleges, universities take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus as concerns grow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida colleges, universities take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus as concerns grow"

Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County increases law enforcement presence ahead of spring break"

Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders, Biden cancel rallies amid coronavirus concerns, others may follow"

Grandparent Scheme Twist

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandparent Scheme Twist"

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss