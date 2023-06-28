TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister responded to Florida’s new immigration law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1718 goes into effect on July 1st and includes consequences for those who transport an undocumented migrant and penalties for employers who hire them.

On social media, the sheriff assured residents the agency’s focus is on public safety, not federal immigration enforcement.

“We do not target individuals based on their immigration status – that’s the authority of federal agencies. Our goal is to build trust and foster strong partnerships with all residents regardless of background,” Chronister said.

It’s a message that brought some relief to people concerned with the new immigration law.

“Having the Sheriff coming out and explaining that he’s not going to enforce this law is something positive for the community,” said Ana Lamb, a Hispanic Community activist.