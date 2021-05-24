Hillsborough County seniors ready for in-person graduation following pandemic senior year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year again as Hillsborough County high school graduations begin this week. It’s a moment some seniors thought the pandemic might ruin.

Matthew Morello attended Alonso High School and says he didn’t expect a senior year like this one. At one point, like many seniors, he didn’t think he’d have an in-person graduation ceremony because of how the pandemic affected his year.

“The whole first half of the year we didn’t get much. We didn’t have a football season really. We didn’t have homecoming, so it felt like it was going to be just like last year… nothing, a boring year,” Morello said.

Morello’s graduating class decided to change that even creating their own senior prom.

“I think everyone as a friend group with the help of the teachers and the student body and staff were able to make senior (year) more fun for us,” Morello adding. “One specific student in our student body decided to make something happen and they were able to rent out a pretty cool venue.”

Now all that’s left is the big finale, graduation day. Morello said he looks forward to his class saying goodbye the right way.

“I’m super excited that we got to do in person and I’ll have some of my family there with me through that day. It’ll be a big and important day for us,” Morello said.

There are still rules at these Hillsborough County graduations. Guests must have tickets, wear a mask and social distance.