TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Schools and the University of Tampa are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education for discrimination.

A list of open Title IV Shared Ancestry Investigations lists the two separate investigations, both of which were opened this week.

Details surrounding the investigations are not published as part of the list, but the list is for “discrimination involving shared ancestry.”

The investigation into the University of Tampa was opened on Monday, while the investigation into Hillsborough County Schools was opened on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education has also opened investigations into Columbia University, Cornell University, Lafayette College, Wellesley College and the University of Pennsylvania within the last week.

The investigations into the colleges stem from an “alarming” increase of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other discrimination in schools since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to a Thursday news release.

It’s unclear if the investigations into the University of Tampa and Hillsborough County Schools are related to the Israel-Hamas war.

News Channel 8 has reached out to both schools and the U.S. Department of Education for more information. The University of Tampa and Hillsborough County Schools both sent automatic replies due to the Thanksgiving holiday.