TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County school leaders will begin discussing whether thousands of kids will attend new schools. It comes after months of public feedback along with push-back from parents.

The superintendent’s goal is to even out student populations and cut down on transportation costs by millions of dollars.

On Tuesday afternoon, the district will also take up Superintendent Addison Davis’ latest recommendation for district-wide boundary changes. Under Davis’ plan, six schools will be fully repurposed, one school will expand grade levels and 103 more schools will receive new boundaries.

This could mean 15,000 students could potentially be switching to different schools. If approved, it would take effect in the 2024-2025 school year.

“While we never want to be disruptive, we just have to,” said David. “We have so many over utilized and under-utilized schools that we have to be able to address.”



The school board will also have a final vote on whether to expand Carrollwood Elementary into a pre-k through 8 school in August. The goal is to recruit and retain students.



“The community has needed this for a long time and having these kids stay together and not spread out is super important,” parent Danielle Eichmann said.

The board is expected to approve the proposal when they meet at 4 p.m., then a second meeting will be held on June 6.