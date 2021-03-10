Hillsborough County Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed with 8 On Your Side Wednesday that the district will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Graduation ceremonies will still take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds as normal in late May and early June.

Each graduate will be allowed two guests, according to HCPS. The district will also livestream the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

Masks will be required at all graduations.

School officials are continuing to work with county officials on safety protocols.

Below are the dates and times of all Hillsborough County high school graduations:

Commencement DateTimeSchoolLocation
Monday, May 2410 a.m. Eisenhower ESCCenter of 800 @ Eisenhower
1 p.m.LaVoy ESCRoland Park MP Room
4 p.m.Willis Peters ESCDover Elementary Cafeteria
6 p.m.Dorothy Thomas ESC,
Mendez ESC, Carver ESC		Carver Cafeteria
Tuesday, May 2510:30 a.m.Lopez ESCLopez Elementary Cafeteria
1 p.m.Caminiti ESCCaminiti MP Room
1 p.m.Adult Schools/TechnicalFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Plant HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Durant HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Wednesday, May 269 a.m.Career CentersFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
9 a.m.Simmons ESCFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
with Simmons Career Center
12:30 p.m.Steinbrenner HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Lennard HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Plant City HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Thursday, May 279 a.m.Wharton HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.King HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Chamberlain HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Strawberry Crest HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Friday, May 289 a.m.Jefferson HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.Riverview HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Sickles HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Spoto HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Saturday, May 299 a.m.Leto HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.Blake HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Alonso HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Tuesday, June 19 a.m.Tampa Bay Tech HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.Hillsborough HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.East Bay HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Middleton HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Wednesday, June 29 a.m.Brandon HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.Gaither HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Armwood HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Newsome HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
Thursday, June 39 a.m.Freedom HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
12:30 p.m.Robinson HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
4 p.m.Bloomingdale HSFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
8 p.m.Hillsborough VirtualFL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall

