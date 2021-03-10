Hillsborough County Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed with 8 On Your Side Wednesday that the district will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
Graduation ceremonies will still take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds as normal in late May and early June.
Each graduate will be allowed two guests, according to HCPS. The district will also livestream the ceremonies for those unable to attend.
Masks will be required at all graduations.
School officials are continuing to work with county officials on safety protocols.
Below are the dates and times of all Hillsborough County high school graduations:
|Commencement Date
|Time
|School
|Location
|Monday, May 24
|10 a.m.
|Eisenhower ESC
|Center of 800 @ Eisenhower
|1 p.m.
|LaVoy ESC
|Roland Park MP Room
|4 p.m.
|Willis Peters ESC
|Dover Elementary Cafeteria
|6 p.m.
|Dorothy Thomas ESC,
Mendez ESC, Carver ESC
|Carver Cafeteria
|Tuesday, May 25
|10:30 a.m.
|Lopez ESC
|Lopez Elementary Cafeteria
|1 p.m.
|Caminiti ESC
|Caminiti MP Room
|1 p.m.
|Adult Schools/Technical
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Plant HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Durant HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Wednesday, May 26
|9 a.m.
|Career Centers
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|9 a.m.
|Simmons ESC
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
with Simmons Career Center
|12:30 p.m.
|Steinbrenner HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Lennard HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Plant City HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Thursday, May 27
|9 a.m.
|Wharton HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|King HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Chamberlain HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Strawberry Crest HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Friday, May 28
|9 a.m.
|Jefferson HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|Riverview HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Sickles HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Spoto HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Saturday, May 29
|9 a.m.
|Leto HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|Blake HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Alonso HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Tuesday, June 1
|9 a.m.
|Tampa Bay Tech HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|Hillsborough HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|East Bay HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Middleton HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Wednesday, June 2
|9 a.m.
|Brandon HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|Gaither HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Armwood HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Newsome HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|Thursday, June 3
|9 a.m.
|Freedom HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|12:30 p.m.
|Robinson HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|4 p.m.
|Bloomingdale HS
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall
|8 p.m.
|Hillsborough Virtual
|FL State Fairgrounds EXPO Hall