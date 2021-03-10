Hillsborough County Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed with 8 On Your Side Wednesday that the district will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.

Graduation ceremonies will still take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds as normal in late May and early June.

Each graduate will be allowed two guests, according to HCPS. The district will also livestream the ceremonies for those unable to attend.

Masks will be required at all graduations.

School officials are continuing to work with county officials on safety protocols.

Below are the dates and times of all Hillsborough County high school graduations: