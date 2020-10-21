LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough county schools to change Black history curriculum

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District is changing the way it teaches African-American history.

The district formed an African-American History Task Force designed to create a new curriculum for Black history.

Part of the plan includes the Thurgood Marshall African and African American History Clubs in hopes of developing awareness, promote understanding, and encourage conversations, discussions, and activities related to African and African American culture.

The district will be a sponsor and supporter of the HABSE African-American History Brain Bowl.

Spoto High School Junior Anthony Walker was part of that task force. He said it’s extremely important for students to take part.

“We talked about how important it was for students to learn where they came from… learn that their history is rich,” Walker said.

The new curriculum will begin next semester in January 2021.

