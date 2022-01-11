Hillsborough County schools superintendent Addison Davis tests positive for COVID-19

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for Hillsborough County schools, Davis is in isolation and is “following CDC guidelines.”

In the latest Florida Department of Health report, close to 400,000 new COVID-19 cases were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rating for new cases from the number of tests reported increased from 26.5% the week of Dec. 24 to 31.2% in the previous week, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. Overall, the state cumulative positivity rate for COVID-19 was 23.2%.

