TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Schools superintendent Addison Davis turned in a letter of resignation on Thursday, saying his resignation was effective July 14, 2023.

The departure comes as a surprise to many.

“We were just as blindsided as everyone by this. We wish him well,” said Johnny Green, vice president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

Davis took the job in January of 2020, just before the start of the pandemic. He was immediately forced to shut down schools and quickly pivot to online learning. When students were allowed to return, there were more controversies over mask mandates, vaccines and COVID testing.

Davis has also been faced with challenges as he was ordered by the state to cut the budget and reduce staff across the district.

After the pandemic eased, his next challenge was keeping employees on the job.

School Board Chair Nadia Combs praised Davis for his efforts on Thursday.

“I feel he’s done a really heavy lift and I have to thank him for that. I think he’s done a wonderful job. He’s very very innovative. He’s extremely hard working. He really cares about this community and I have to thank him. We have been fortunate to have him here,” said Combs.

Now she just hopes the next person to take the job will stay for a while.

“Because we are seeing a lot of superintendents not stay for a very long time, because it is a very difficult job and so we want somebody we know is going to stay here for a long time,” Combs added.

The executive director of the Classroom Teachers Association says she hopes the next person in the job will be able to work with their organization.

“I definitely want to see a Superintendent that is open to working with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association. I mean we represent a great number of teachers and support staff in our schools and so we definitely want someone who is ready to have that relationship with us,” said Brit Wegmann.