Hillsborough County Schools release new plans for virtual graduations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New graduation plans for Hillsborough County seniors were released during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

According to the school board, all schools will host a virtual graduation on July 25 at 1 p.m.

These virtual graduations will be hosted on each high school webpage, as well as the Hillsborough Schools District website.

The school board announced all schools will also hold a graduation drive-thru ceremony between July 8 and July 23rd.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis decided to hold virtual graduations instead of in-person graduations on June 30.

The county initially announced plans to proceed with an in-person graduation, setting dates for July instead of traditional graduations in May.

A schedule of virtual graduation events is not yet available.