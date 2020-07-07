Hillsborough County Schools release new plans for virtual graduations

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New graduation plans for Hillsborough County seniors were released during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

According to the school board, all schools will host a virtual graduation on July 25 at 1 p.m.

These virtual graduations will be hosted on each high school webpage, as well as the Hillsborough Schools District website.

The school board announced all schools will also hold a graduation drive-thru ceremony between July 8 and July 23rd.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis decided to hold virtual graduations instead of in-person graduations on June 30.

The county initially announced plans to proceed with an in-person graduation, setting dates for July instead of traditional graduations in May.

A schedule of virtual graduation events is not yet available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss