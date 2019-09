TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County students it’s never too early to think about next year.

The Hillsborough County School Board approved the 2020-2021 school calendar Tuesday evening.

Some highlights include student’s first day of school being Aug. 10, winter break beginning on Dec. 21 and student’s last day of school will take place on May 21.

Students will also be having a few “non-student days” in the spring semester which is explained below.

For a full look at the calendar click here.