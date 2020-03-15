Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The decision from the Florida Department of Education to close public schools for two weeks to help contain coronavirus created a new concern for families not just in Tampa Bay but statewide.

“I literally within the last 24 hours have gotten calls and emails from teachers I haven’t even talked to,” said the founder of “Kid Packs 4 Kids” Megan McLemore.

McLemore told 8 On Your Side the teachers are worried about feeding students, especially the ones from food-insecure families, when public schools do not reopen after this week’s spring break.

“They survive off of their free breakfast and free lunches and all of a sudden they’re not gonna have it,” she said. “What’s going to happen to them?”

8 On Your Side first met this mom in January at her Temple Terrace home where she puts together bags of food to be dropped off and distributed by social workers in schools on Fridays.

“The kids love to pick up their food bags Friday,” said Amanda Leonard, a guidance counselor at Lewis Elementary School in Temple Terrace.

Leonard said nearly 20 bags are dropped off for underprivileged students at her school.

“Our district has always been good about providing meals over the summer to students who are food insecure,” she added.

Hillsborough Schools tweeted Saturday they are “are planning to activate (their) feeding program on March 23 when students would normally be returning to school.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers for schools, child care institutions and community organizations to feed children while schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

“For millions of Florida’s children, school meals are the only meals they can count on. We’re working closely with school districts to ensure that students have access to healthy, nutritious meals while schools are closed due to COVID-19,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a press release. “We thank the USDA for helping us provide schools with flexible options to make school meals available. We will leverage innovative solutions, relationships, and the dedication of Florida’s schools and non-profits to ensure no child goes hungry during this pandemic.”

The federal waivers are allowing alternative methods of delivering meals like “grab and go” style, for multiple meals (breakfast and lunch) to be picked up at the same time and for meals to be served outside of the cafeteria.

Families should check with their children’s school district to find out if and how meals will be made available while schools are closed.

“I’m accepting anything, it just has to be non-perishable,” McLemore told 8 On Your Side.

She’s also trying to figure out how to distribute her food packs while students are not in school.

“You don’t want a whole bunch of people congregating,” she said. “That was the idea of closing schools. How am I going to make this safe for families and myself?”

Donations for “Food Packs 4 Kids” can be dropped off this week at Armada Games at 10910 N 56th St. in Temple Terrace.

