HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that school is out, Hillsborough County Schools has officially kicked off their free summer meal program to make sure children don’t go hungry over the summer break.

News Channel 8 got a first-hand look Wednesday as the district officially kicked off its annual “Summer Food Service Program for Children.”

Before the sun rises, meals are prepared at the nutrition services warehouse, packed into boxes and then loaded into school buses. The meals are bused to 100 sites around the county, including schools, YMCA’s and other sites.

The program offers students breakfast and lunch for free for all children 18 years and younger. Kids can arrive at an open school Monday through Thursday; the breakfast and lunch mealtimes will be posted on the front office window.

“It’s just hard to make ends meet for everybody so I hope that parents will come out and take advantage because this program is open to everybody 18 and under,” said Shani Hall, General Manager of Student Nutrition Services.

Some sites will serve hot breakfast and lunches, while others will have boxed items like sandwiches and pizza kits.

Hall said they plan to deliver 650,000 meals over the summer to make sure all children are fed.

“It’s really hard to build a nutritious meal without spending a lot of money, so over the summer when kids aren’t going to school and getting breakfast and lunch everyday, times are hard, they may not have a lot of food at home, so it’s really important to come out and get breakfast and lunch to get them through through the day,” said Hall.

To find summer meal sites, can visit www.summerbreakspot.org, or text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

The program runs through Thursday, July 27.