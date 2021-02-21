Hillsborough County Schools in need of bus drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools is in need of bus drivers.

Although they’re shuttling fewer students to brick and mortar schools daily, they still have more than 770 routes per day and not enough drivers to meet that need. That means some drivers end up doing double routes.

Right now, the district needs about 50 drivers and double that for backup drivers. The district has held virtual job fairs recently to recruit not only drivers but teachers and other staff as well.

During those job fairs, they’ve had at least 150 people express interest in becoming drivers. If you’re interested in applying, visit the school district’s website.