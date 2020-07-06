Hillsborough County schools extend parents response deadline to reopening plans

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In order to give families more time to make the important decision on what option of learning they want for their student(s) in the fall, the Hillsborough County Public Schools is extending the deadline for the Declaration of Intent.

HCPS is extending the deadline from July 10 to July 17.

The school district said it is planning on engaging with parents to help them make the best decision, including a virtual town hall with Superintendent Addison Davis. More information will be announced later this week.

Parents can choose from three different plans for their student(s).

The first was a traditional or face-to-face learning model. Model B was hybrid rotation learning (40% face to face learning, 60% online learning). And Model C was strictly online learning, similar to what was used at the end of the school year.

For more information on the county’s school reopening plan, click here.

