Hillsborough County schools bracing for potential job cuts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Job cuts could be right around the corner in the Hillsborough County school district.

Superintendent Addison Davis, who has officially been on the job for less than three months, says it’s time to shrink the payroll. He made the announcement at a news conference in Tampa on Monday, saying Hillsborough schools are spending money they don’t have.

Right now, Superintendent Davis says he’s talking with principals across the district. It’s unclear what exactly will happen next.

“In your view, what percentage of schools are overstaffed?” Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi asked him.

“If you look at hard number models, I would say that the majority of our schools are overstaffed based on the model,” said Superintendent Davis. “We are looking at every facet to determine where we are able to potentially…add or potentially move an allocation.”

Davis laid out where he believes the district is losing cash.

First, the costs associated with coronavirus. The district has spent money on personal protective equipment, cleaning and eLearning tools.

Next, Superintendent Davis says some schools are keeping personnel after grants expire. There’s a cost associated with that.

“We run a $3.3 billion organization,” said Superintendent Davis. “If we have 100 students attend a school, we’ve got to make certain that we fund that school properly for the 100 students that they serve every single day.”

Additionally, the district is losing funding as more and more parents choose charter schools or homeschooling.

Due to all these factors, Superintendent Davis believes, it’s time to have a conversation, cut the fat and make a change.

“Can you tell us specifically, what jobs are on the line?” 8 On Your Side asked.

“So every job in this organization will be reviewed. It’s not one particular subgroup,” said Davis.

Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi then asked if it’s possible that teachers and support staff could lose their jobs.

“So we’re trying every day to be able to use the…close to 500 vacancies that we have in the organization to be able to address this,” said Davis. “As we move through this, there could be a potential deletion of positions.”

This is going to happen over the next two years.

Parents should be aware that the district is planning on moving teachers around between schools, so that could have a big impact on students.

Rob Kriete is the president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association. The organization represents all teachers, members and non-members in the district.

Kriete tells 8 On Your Side they are currently in talks with the district. Protecting all jobs is a priority.

