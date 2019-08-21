Hillsborough County schools approve new athletic trainer plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A heads up for parents in Hillsborough County!

The Hillsborough County School District has approved a plan to have a certified athletic trainer at every school.

This comes just months after the death of incoming freshman Hezekiah Walters.

Walters was at Middleton High School for preseason football conditioning drills in 90-degree temperatures when he collapsed and died.

Right now the potential of a lawsuit from Hezekiah’s family against the district is very real as they have indicated a want to protect future students.

This is one of the steps board members say is long overdue.

“Conditions have changed. Students come to us now in a very, very different state than they used to. With medications, with all sorts of health issues, and potentials so we’re tightening up our procedures and this is just one thing that we’re adding to the layer of things that we do to protect kids,” Cindy Stuart said.

Currently, 17 out of 27 high schools already have an athletic trainer on campus.

The trainers will not be employees of the school district but instead from three partners including the University of South Florida smart institute, Select Physical Therapy, and PT solutions.

The district will pay $10,000 per trainer while the employers will pick up the remainder of the salary.