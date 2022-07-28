HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – School resource deputies are sharpening their skills in Hillsborough County with new training to guard against active shooters.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team is training the deputies on how to handle an active shooter at local middle and high schools to give them a simulated environment in the event they come into contact with an actual assailant.

“This is extremely important to us. We want parents to know their kids are safe and we are prepared in the event of any type of situation,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“When I hear that the shootings are going on, we are trying the best that we can to train and this training with SWAT, it’s good. I got some new tools in my bag that I can use,” said Master Deputy Jerome Scott, who is a school resource deputy in Hillsborough County.

Deputy Scott said the training has been intense, but helped make him feel more prepared.

“We’ve been having a lot of problems in our country lately with all these shootings going on and people dying. We’re not having that. Not in Hillsborough County,” he said.

The trainings are taking place at the following schools: