TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — School district officials say The Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy will house 1800 students this Fall semester.

The Academy is the district’s new magnet school and is located in Apollo Beach. It is a magnet school that will offer a STEAM program focusing on science, tech, engineering, arts and math.

The school is needed to address the overcrowding in Southern Hillsborough County.

“Almost every one of our schools is over capacity,” said Chris Farkas, Hillsborough County Schools Chief Operations Officer. “So it’s going to absorb some of that growth right now.”

After receiving more than 1,500 school name submissions, the Hillsborough County School Board voted unanimously to name the school after a former teacher.

The district has a much more expansive 15-year plan, which includes the construction of more than a dozen additional schools, all in the same area of Hillsborough County.