TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee of Hillsborough County Public Schools has been accused of having sex with a student, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Briona Shante Inman 24, worked as a teacher’s aide at Freedom High School when she engaged in a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

According to the sheriff’s office, Inman took the student to her home on Dec. 22, 2022, where she then engaged in sexual misconduct with him.

Deputies were notified of the incident on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The sheriff’s office took her into custody the following day.

“Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools.”

Hillsborough County Public Schools said they were shocked by the allegations in a statement to 8 On Your Side.

“This individual had only been working in the district since August of this school year,” the statement said. “After being made aware of the allegations and the subsequent arrest, we took immediate action and have terminated her from her employment. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.”

Inman was charged with authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Editor’s Note: The sheriff’s office initially identified Inman as a paraprofessional for the school. Hillsborough County Public Schools later corrected the information, saying she was an aide at the school.