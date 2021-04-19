Hillsborough County School district lays off 92 teachers through email

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 100 teachers in Hillsborough County received notice this weekend that they will no longer have a job in the district next year. Many thought their positions were safe after the last job cut.

Stacie Emory received a letter from Bryan Elementary School administrators two weeks ago congratulating her on making it to the next school year.

“I celebrated. It has been a worry all year as to whether or not I’d have a job for next year,” said Emory.

That celebration was cut short when she and her husband received an email from the Hillsborough County School District on Friday. It stated their positions will not continue and they cannot transfer anywhere else in the district.

“I mean I panicked. My first thought was what are we going to do,” said Emory. “I mean I got an email that just says dear Hillsborough County educator. It doesn’t say my name and it isn’t even signed by anyone. It was just a random email.”

District leaders tell 8 On Your Side there were 104 emails sent out over the weekend. These positions were included in the 1,000 cuts announced earlier this month.

“I understand the money concerns but the way that it was done incredibly unprofessional and hurtful,” Emory said,

Eight On Your Side has been told they were able the school district was able to recover 12 of the 104 positions because of resignations.

“My husband’s job thankfully was saved,” said Emory.

The district said more positions could be recovered, but that doesn’t make educators like Jessica Beauxleau comfortable about her future.

“That’s playing a risky waiting game, because there may not be any resignations after that and all of the positions in the pool may be taken, so I don’t want to wait,” said Beauxleau.