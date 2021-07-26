Hillsborough County School district desperate for bus drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools​ held another job fair Monday morning to hire bus drivers but only four transportation applicants showed up.

Erin Maloney, with the district, said it’s been a challenge to hire more people.

“We just have to double our efforts and work harder to get people out in order to make sure we have bus drivers to and from school every day.” They’re usually down 30 drivers, but this year it’s more than 100. “We’re looking to hire almost 200 bus drivers but at minimum, we need 100 to make sure our routes are running on time,” said Maloney.

It’s a tough goal to meet with schools opening back up to students in less than a month. Maloney wanted to give a heads up to parents and students.

“They need to expect there to be late buses coming to school or being dropped off after school. We just don’t have enough manpower this year,” Maloney said.

Hillsborough County isn’t the only district struggling. School systems across the country are facing the same issue.

“It’s a difficult job but we have so many highly qualified, amazing bus drivers that do this important work every single day. We’re confident that we can hire more, but it’s going to be difficult the first few weeks of school,” Maloney said.

Maloney tells 8 On Your Side the county is going to get creative with bus routes so that may mean drivers may pick up extra stops.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver, there will be another job fair next week.