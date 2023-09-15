HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School District has announced its plan to make up time lost from Hurricane Idalia.

Dec. 18, which was initially supposed to be an early release day, will now be a full day, the district said Friday night.

“We believe this plan will have the least impact on our families while also providing students with the instructional time required by the state,” the district said in a note to families. “Of course, it is still early in the hurricane season, and we all hope we do not have any other storms this year that affect our community and our school calendar.”

The district said it’s not allowed to make up lost learning time from the first semester in the second semester.