Hillsborough County School District 5 hold community meeting to discuss district changes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa community leaders paired up with Henry Washington to hold a discussion concerning Hillsborough County School District 5. With all eyes on the district as they navigate this year’s challenges, parents and teachers wanted to voice their concerns.

“Very few times we have an opportunity to go into those low socioeconomic areas and talk to parents about the needs and the things they can do to help,” said Washington.

He wanted to sit down with stakeholders to address problems and provide solutions.

Washington also told 8 On Your Side he also had concerns going through the process of budget cuts. District 5 includes many high-poverty neighborhoods with some historically under-performing schools. He said they had to be strategic about every teacher, paraprofessional and administrator cut.

“I spoke to the superintendent about this… you have to be particular about district five because we have 22 transformation schools and my school needs the help in order to be successful.”

While the district continues to work on the budget deficit, Washington is partnering with several community agencies and non-profits to help finance programs within his schools. He said everyone working together is the solution to getting through this difficult time.