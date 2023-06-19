HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County parents are keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s board meeting as boundary changes become part of the discussion once again.

The conversation about redistricting has been a source of controversy over several months.

The school board could approve the superintendent’s plan that would change where 15,000 students go to school in 2024.

However, the decision comes after Superintendent Addison Davis announced his decision to step down next month.

Another chapter for Hillsborough County’s embattled school board is riling up parents once again, especially after frustrations have played out at meetings in recent months.

The proposal is back on the table and catching Ashley Foxworth’s attention.

Foxworth is keeping an eye on how this five-year plan will affect the middle school her first grader will eventually attend.

“I don’t think that I should have to apply or go through a lottery system for my son to be able to be a part of that school,” said Foxworth. “I just want him to go by his address.”

Her concerns are growing deeper, especially after the school board decided to close Just Elementary School in West Tampa last month.

Foxworth says that the decision affects underserved communities and was made without critical conversations with families.

“We have to be intentional with relationships and be intentional with listening to community needs,” said Foxworth.

At this point, the plan would close five additional schools in 2024.

Davis says it will repurpose under-utilized schools while addressing over-crowding in some portions of the district. The proposal is also expected to save the school district about $13 million.