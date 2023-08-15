HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County school board is holding a meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss library collection management.

In the workshop, leaders will talk about new procedures to ensure all district leaders are on the same page in regard to 2023 legislation.

There has been recent confusion on new state laws. Florida public schools aren’t allowed to have books containing “sexual conduct.” This called Shakespeare into question.

However, the Florida Department of Education has clarified teachers are still allowed to teach from Shakespeare. Additionally, Hillsborough County Schools Interim Superintendent Van Ayers said teachers would still teach Shakespeare throughout the district’s high schools.

Florida public schools must also report any books they remove from classrooms. So far, officials have only reported the removal of “This Book is Gay” by June Dawson.

This is the main area of focus for this upcoming workshop. School officials said they want to make sure they are in compliance with the law following the correct procedures for removing books.

The meeting should help clear up confusion. It is being held at 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa.