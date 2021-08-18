LIVE: Hillsborough County School Board meets to discuss COVID-19 as cases sweep school district

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to meet at 1 p.m. to discuss ways to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping through the district during the first week of school.

8 On Your Side reports that more than 1,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year, and now 10,384 are currently quarantined or in isolation today. As of 11:03 a.m., the Hillsborough County Schools COVID Dashboard reports 1,805 reported cases of COVID-19.

Now, the school board will meet to discuss mitigation strategies and what to do to slow down the spread of the virus as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the delta variant remains at the forefront of concerns around the virus’s spread.

The meeting itself began with a planned hour of public comment.

The public comment portion of the meeting with a variety of support and opposition for a potential mask restriction. The financial status of Hillsborough County Schools was a topic brought up by some members of the community, a reason previously cited by the school district for not fighting previous mandate prohibitions by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature.

Some parents and members of the community lobbed criticism at masks and their effects on student mental health, others at the state’s ongoing stance of prohibiting mask mandates

Still, while some parents expressed concerns about case numbers and the spread of the delta variant, others asked when the community should stop “living in fear.”

Others asked the school district “to be courageous” and have a mask mandate with specific exemptions from doctor’s notes, and to strengthen their mask requirements.

The number of hospitalizations and the trend of who is being infected and dying was brought up by multiple health professionals who took the opportunity to address the school board. Some parents said they’re concerned by the lack of ICU bed availability, for children and adults, and for COVID-19 and other conditions, saying the need for masks would help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Several parents said that masking is “assault” on their kids, citing harassment as making their children feel like they’re being treated like “terrorists” over choosing to have their students not wear masks. Multiple parents argued that the mask mandates were a form of tyranny and infringed upon their freedoms as parents and Floridians.

Of the speakers in the public comment portion of the meeting, divisions remained present in reasons for and against support of the mask requirements both as they currently stand, and the potential for increasing the levels of restriction.

The meeting comes after Florida’s State Board of Education voted yesterday to sanction and punish Alachua and Broward county school districts due to their local mask requirements. While it is still unclear what those punishments will be, the possibility of consequences for additional restrictions hangs over the coming meeting.

