Hillsborough County runs out of slots for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HILLSBROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seniors in Hillsborough County will have to wait a little longer to get vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County announced that the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines have been filled and will no longer be taking additional appointments until the county gets more vaccine doses.

The county will continue to make appointments when additional supplies become available from the state which is expected to be next week.

“We expect to be able to offer additional appointments next week,” the department said in a press release.

The county’s vaccine rollout got off to a rough start this week as seniors rushed to get vaccinated, overwhelming the county’s registration website and phone lines. Several viewers told 8 On Your Side they’ve spent hours trying to get an appointment to no avail.

After experiencing service disruptions Monday, Hillsborough County temporarily discontinued its online registration site, and told residents to make appointments by phone.

The county experienced overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, which initially exceeded the technological capacity of Hillsborough County’s vendor to handle the influx.

Appointments are mandatory for residents age 65 and older to get the first of two vaccine injections.