TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of Hillsborough County residents have taken advantage of early voting, according to Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

Sunday is the last day for in-person early voting in Hillsborough County. Residents must arrive at an early voting site before 7 p.m.

As of Sunday morning, nearly 300,000 Hillsborough County residents had voted.

“Yesterday, the Bloomingdale Library I think they did 1,700 just at that location, so we got a lot of people that are coming out,” Latimer said.

CJ Pierce told 8 On Your Side she wanted to cast her ballot before the busy work week begins.

“I decided to come out here and vote early today because it’s conducive to my work schedule and my family schedule,” Pierce said.