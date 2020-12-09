Hillsborough County residents urged to participate in survey about COVID vaccine

AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were “highly effective’’ in preventing disease. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday Nov. 23, 2020. (Oxford University Pool via AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County wants to learn how residents feel about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines and understand what obstacles the community might have to taking a vaccine.

The anonymous survey is designed to help county leadership understand respondents’ attitudes and trepidations about the COVID-19 vaccines and will help county leaders better plan and execute distribution logistics and campaigns to maximize the number of residents who choose to get vaccinated.

The survey is anonymous and is five steps, taking about 10 to 12 minutes to complete. Data results will be visible to you. It starts with a five-minute video– that’s so people can feel educated about the vaccine before they start the survey.

The data will be analyzed utilizing a number of factors, including demographic and geographic information, to gain perspectives that reflect the county’s diverse makeup.

The survey is open for feedback from Dec. 9 through Dec. 30.

You can take it online or by texting “vaccine” to 73224 to get it in English. Text the word “vacuna” to get it in Spanish.