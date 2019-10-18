Hillsborough County residents protest urban sprawl

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in south Hillsborough County are passionate about stopping urban sprawl.
A protest is scheduled outside the Sun City Center Save-a-Lot Friday morning to voice concerns that local infrastructure can’t keep up with rampant growth.
Earlier this month, county commissioners tentatively agreed on a nine-month re-zoning moratorium for parts of south county.
Residents believe that only stalls the process, not stop it.
A community group is demanding the county put a stop to high-density home developments popping up in rural areas.
Roughly 10,000 new homes are slated for Wimauma with thousands more possible, if rampant re-zoning continues.
There’s another public hearing on the moratorium followed by a final vote on November 6.
