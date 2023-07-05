HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is “encouraging” residents to stay indoors Wednesday as temperatures are expected to soar into the 100s.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the county until 7 p.m. While the advisory is in place, residents are encouraged to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

According to Hillsborough County, the heat advisory means that the heat index will be up to 110 degrees in the areas of the county. Officials said without taking precautions, residents could face heat-related illnesses or even death is possible.

For residents who do not have air conditioning, you can find refuge in a variety of public places, including libraries or shopping malls. Residents can also refill water bottles in local parks, libraries, or offices across Hillsborough County.

Additionally, Hillsborough County Homeless and Community Services is working with private sector organizations to assist the vulnerable homeless population.