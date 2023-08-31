HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will reopen all facilities that were closed due to Hurricane Idalia.

County officials said all libraries, parks, nature preserves and boat ramps that were closed due to the hurricane will reopen on Friday with normal business hours. The springs, as well as the canoe and kayak launch at Lithia Springs will remain closed due to cresting with the Alafia River.

The county provided more than 71,000 sandbags and sheltered more than 1,000 people during the storm, officials said.