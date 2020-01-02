Hillsborough County reimburses for pothole damage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Most drivers have all hit a pothole or two driving around Tampa Bay.

But did you know if you damage your car on a pothole, there’s a chance you can get reimbursed for the repairs? 8 On Your Side’s Rod Carter found that out the hard way, after hitting a pothole over the weekend in Brandon.

He busted two tires and when he tweeted about the experience, an 8 On Your Side viewer told him he could likely recoup the cost. The county will do reimburse, as long as drivers meet certain requirements.

Talk about a case of the “Rim Reaper”. @HillsboroughFL I need you guys to get the road department to tackle a huge pothole on S. Kings near W. Robertson in Brandon! I hit the pothole now I’m sitting with two flat tires and a not so happy momma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jPZbSBezFM — Rod Carter (@WFLARod) December 29, 2019

So he did some digging and this is what he found out regarding the county’s policy:

Hillsborough County must have had prior knowledge of the pothole in question in order for us to consider reimbursement to a resident for damages to their vehicle per Florida Statute 768.28 (see below). If no one has ever reported that pothole to Hillsborough County and we were not aware of its existence, we would not have had opportunity to correct or repair it. For reimbursement consideration, Hillsborough County requires that a claim form be filled out. Claims cannot be filed over the phone. Drivers must provide documentation such as photographs of pothole, where the pothole is located (such as a street names/or cross streets), and a description of damages caused to the vehicle. This information is very helpful for documenting their claim. A claim form can be filed two ways by going to HCFLGov.net. Click on “Government” and choose “Departments.” Once in “Departments” choose “Risk Management & Safety.” From there, visitors have the option of completing a claim form online or printing out the form and faxing or emailing it in. There are detailed instructions on the page. The claims process can take 60 days or longer.

Residents can be of great assistance by notifying the County when they encounter a pothole. Simply visit HCFLGov.net/AtYourService and make a report.

