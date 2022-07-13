RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County issued a Purple Alert on Wednesday evening, asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from a group home in Riverview.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Andrew “Andy” Bloom went missing Wednesday afternoon from a group home in the Riverview area. Deputies said Bloom has the IQ of a 12-year-old.

Bloom is described as 6’2″ and 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

According to deputies, Bloom can be hostile toward law enforcement. He did not make any threats to harm himself or anyone else before he went missing, they said.

Bloom is known to hide in vacant structures, wooded areas and small spaces, according to deputies. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.