Hillsborough County Public Schools to host virtual hiring events for teachers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools announced it will be hosting several virtual hiring events for teachers within the next two weeks.

The district is hiring for all teaching positions for the 2020-2021 school year.

For those who want to learn more information on becoming a teacher in Hillsborough County, below are the upcoming virtual informational sessions:

Tuesday, April 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, May 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The meetings will be virtual and candidates can sign up for the upcoming sessions on TeachInTampa.com. Representatives from the Office of Teacher Recruitment will be available to answer questions about the application process, steps to certification, researching vacancies and other topics.

Hillsborough County Public Schools hires nearly 1,200 new teachers every year. In addition to recent education college graduates, some new hires have recently changed careers. For more information or to register, go to www.teachintampa.com.

