TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss the appointment of an Interim Superintendent after the district’s current Superintendent, Addison Davis, announced his intent to step down.

The meeting is slated to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. and allow 30 minutes for public comment on the appointment.

Davis’ resignation Thursday came as a shock to some who told News Channel 8 they were “just as blindsided as everyone by this.”

In a letter, Davis said his decision comes with “a conflicted heart” after serving the community for the last 39 months.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever had to make as our work in HCPS in not done,” Davis said. “With this said, I have the opportunity to return to northeast Florida where my entire family resides.”

Davis took the job in January of 2020, just before the start of the pandemic. He was immediately forced to shut down schools and quickly pivot to online learning.

He also helped improve HCPS’s academic ranking from 35th in the state of Florida to 19th, obtained HCPS’s highest graduation rate of 89.2%, decrease the number of historically underperforming “D” and “F” schools from 28 to 5, and more.

“I have been blessed and honored to lead the 7th Largest School District in the nation,” Davis added. “During this time, this administration has worked collectively and collaboratively with the School Board to establish systems and processes that have obtained historic improvements in every facet of our organization.”