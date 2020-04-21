Hillsborough County high school graduation ceremonies scheduled for mid-July

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools have rescheduled graduation ceremonies to mid-July.

The school board issued a press release Tuesday morning assuring that they will do everything they possibly can under CDC guidelines to recognize seniors for their academic achievements this year.

“Our district will do everything we can under CDC guidelines to make sure the Class of 2020 has the graduation day they deserve,” the release stated.

The graduation dates have been tentatively scheduled for July 13-July 21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

“Our district wants to preserve the graduation experience for our Seniors,” said Superintendent Addison Davis. “I am proud of their determination to push through an adverse situation and not allow it to stop their success. We will come out of this stronger.”

The district said that if the stay at home orders are extended into the summer months, the last resort will be to explore virtual graduation options.

The schedule is listed below.